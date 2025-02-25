RWB Porsche 911: What's The Hype And Why Does It Cost More Than Your House?

Nakai-san still builds RWBs by hand. You order the kit, get it paint-matched to your car, and Nakai shows up to cut your car up with his trusty air saw. It'll cost you more than some entire cars — estimates from folks who know multiple RWB builds peg the cost at $40,000 — and at the end of it you'll have one of the most reviled Porsches that Reddit has ever seen. RWB is sort of the anti-Singer: The latter approaches Porsches with a very precise touch, tastefully updating them with a focus on preserving heritage and pedigree, while Nakai-san hits them with a hacksaw and makes something truly different.

People love to complain about RWB craftsmanship online, saying that these buckwild 911s are slapped together without care. They're wrong — Nakai-san has an incredible amount of care for every RWB, he just doesn't care about the same things as online Porsche loyalists. The exposed rivets, the chopped-up fender liners, they're all part of the appeal. RWB cars get driven hard, they attend Nakai-san's annual Idlers 12-hour race named for the brand he spray paints on every RWB tire. Every RWB Porsche maintains the spirit of that first Stella Artois 930, and they're all better for it.