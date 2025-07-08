Great Lakes Ship Goo Is Actually An Undiscovered Life Form

Researchers from the University of Minnesota Duluth docked their researched vessel, the Blue Heron, for an "unanticipated repair" last September and found the cause of the problem wasn't just unanticipated, it was downright bizarre.

The boat's single diesel-driven propeller shaft had become uncommonly noisy, and the 86-foot machine was hoisted from the bosom of Lake Erie into dry dock when a "tar-like" gooey ooze was observed seeping from the Blue Heron's rudder shaft. The ship had a stowaway, reports Detroit PBS, it was unknowingly carrying a previously undiscovered life form. Large Lakes Observatory Marine Superintendent Doug Ricketts reportedly bottled the substance and brought it to a group of researchers to see if they could make anything of it. The truth is out there, and it's called ShipGoo1.

Under close observation, the goo turned out to be teeming with life, a previously unknown microorganism that bloomed in the dark, warm and unoxygenated environment of the ship's rudder shaft housing. "The biggest surprise was that the ship goo had life in it at all," UMD biologist Cody Sheik explained. "We thought we'd find nothing. But surprisingly, we found DNA and it wasn't too destroyed, nor was the biomass too low." The grease in the rudder shaft wasn't just grease, it was alive!

By sequencing the DNA of the ship goo and comparing it to global databases, Sheik and his research team specializes in studying extreme-environment microbes and they confirmed they were dealing with some stuff we ain't never seen before. They say microorganisms have come to thrive inside common environments built by humans "remain drastically under-sampled."