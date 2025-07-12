Not All Subarus Come From Japan: Here's Which Models Are Built In America

Subaru of Indiana Automotive — the brand's first and only U.S. manufacturing plant — celebrated building its 6-millionth vehicle in June, 2025. It produces nearly half of all Subarus sold in North America, including the Ascent, Crosstrek, and Outback. The Subaru Forester and Forester Hybrid are expected to go into production there this fall and next spring, respectively.

Of course, it wasn't always like that. Subaru considers its birthday to be July 15, 1953, with the founding of Fuji Heavy Industries. Subaru was created as the automotive arm of Fuji Heavy Industries in the late 1950s, and introduced its first car, the Subaru 360, in 1958. So far, so Japanese.

But a decade later, auto entrepreneurs Malcom Bricklin and Harvey Lamm began importing the 360 to the United States. And that's when the United States' love affair with Subaru began. The decision to actually start building cars in this country was economic, though. It turns out President Trump's trade wars on Euro car enthusiasts are far from the government's first battles with automakers: A previous political conflict, in the 1980s, helped convince the first wave of foreign manufacturers to begin opening plants in this country.

Honda was the first, expanding a motorcycle production facility in Ohio to start building cars in 1982. Nissan opened a plant in Tennessee in 1983, Toyota partnered with GM on a California facility in 1986, and in 1989, Subaru joined the club.