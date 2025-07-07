Three-Car Crash In Utah Ends With Exploding Domino's Pizza Restaurant

While it can be fun to watch on screen, car crashes don't typically result in a massive explosion like they do in the movies. Instead, reality is usually much more boring, even if actual wrecks are still incredibly annoying to deal with. Every now and then, though, someone screws up behind the wheel in exactly the right way, and you get a movie-inspired explosion. That was the case Saturday night when a three-car crash in Herriman, Utah, ended with an exploding Domino's pizza restaurant, CBS News reports.

Thankfully, despite the explosion, everyone involved also managed to make it out without any explosion-related injuries. That said, the wreck that caused the explosion was bad enough that several people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital for treatment. No deaths have been reported, however, so hopefully, they recover from their injuries quickly.

Currently it isn't clear what caused the initial crash, but we do know three vehicles were involved and that one of them was an SUV that ended up hitting a commercial building that contained a Domino's, Jimmy John's and a Supercuts. The explosion reportedly destroyed the Domino's and "caused significant damage" to the other two businesses. According to local authorities, no one was inside the building when it exploded, which likely saved their lives.