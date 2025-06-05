Distracted Driver Hits Tow Truck, Launching Van Into The Air Like An Action Movie

Tow truck driver Allen Timmerwilke was just doing his job, reportedly trying to get a truck (although, in the video, it appears to be a van) out of a ditch in Columbia, Illinois, last week. How the truck ended up in the ditch isn't entirely clear, but we're talking about the Basically Missouri side of Illinois, so we have a few guesses. Regardless, what should have been a routine winch job quickly turned into a scene that looked like it was straight out of an action movie, when a distracted driver drove their van into the back of the tow truck, launching it into the air, First Alert 4 reports.

"He toppled and slid. Narrowly avoiding one car," Timmerwilke told First Alert 4, but thankfully, no one was seriously hurt. Timmerwilke wasn't standing in the van's path when it hit his tow truck, and the driver must have been wearing their seatbelt, because they went to a nearby hospital to get checked out, but no serious injuries were found. The driver of the car they almost hit was probably pretty shaken up by the sight of an airborne van flying toward them, but hopefully, it soon becomes just another funny story for them to tell friends. As long as no one gets hurt too badly, this is definitely a story to share.