Make A Subaru Brat Your Summer Project

It's the middle of a heatwave here in New York, which means that instead of wrenching on my bike I'm sitting in my air-conditioned bedroom browsing for other vehicles I could, theoretically, wrench on when it's not nearly 100 degrees out. Given that we have a while before the mercury drops, though, maybe you should buy this 1979 Subaru Brat out from under me — you'll probably start working on it before I can, and that means this beautiful little ute will be back in prime condition as soon as possible.

If you've been looking for a summer project, this is it. A running, driving, perfectly-colored Subaru Brat! It almost doesn't sound like a project at all, until you look a little closer and spot the rust bubbling through the paint. Unfortunately, that's only the start of the liquid damage, but that's the whole point of the project — if it were an absolutely perfect Brat, you wouldn't have much to wrench on. It'd also certainly cost you more than $4,900.