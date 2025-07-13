Repairing Your Tire Could Void Its Speed Rating

Tire speed ratings basically tell you how fast you can go before your tires turn into shrapnel. Your everyday grocery-getters can get away with, say, inexpensive S-rated tires that will hold together up to 112 mph, a speed manufacturers determine by spinning said tire in a machine that simulates road speeds and pressures until it disintegrates. But an S-rated tire won't do for a vehicle such as the monstrous 670-hp C8 Corvette Z06, which requires pricier (Y)/ZR tires, big enough to use as coozies on an oil drum, to reach its 195 mph potential.

Oh, and heaven help you if you have a high-speed-rated tire that needs a repair. You bought your V, W, Y, or Z-rated tire specifically to exceed the 130 mph limit of H-rated tires, and they're not cheap, but depending on the manufacturer, a repair means you might have to kiss your speed rating goodbye. Once that happens, your tires might as well be made out of cheese, because you're not going to blast around a track until you get new ones.

Tire manufacturers have strict rules about the number and type of repairs a high-speed tire can receive before it basically isn't a high-speed tire anymore. Sometimes that number is "none." Since manufacturers don't have crystal balls to see how long their fast-car tires were driven with low pressure, the severity of the tires' wounds, or whether the repair is a quality one, it's safer for most of them to just say, "Don't drive fast on it anymore." The way Bridgestone puts it, "Speed ratings do not apply to tires that have been damaged, altered, under-inflated, overloaded or repaired."