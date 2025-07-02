These Are The Greatest Fictional Racing Drivers Of All Time, According To You

Since the dawn of automobile racing in the late 19th century, racing drivers have consistently been regarded as celebrities solely based on their occupation. It's no surprise that movie producers are drawn to the race track with ideas for projects casting movie stars as champions and comeback heroes. The recent release of "F1 The Movie" has thrust the world championship back onto the silver screen, putting a 61-year-old Brad Pitt in the driver's seat and ignoring the recent influx of real-life teenagers into F1.

We asked our readers earlier this week who the greatest fictional racing drivers of all time are. I was impressed with how responses were laser-focused on driving ability, entirely omitting the morally reprehensible actions taken by a few characters. We're talking about a few crimes so disturbing that they would result in a one-way trip to the Hague if they happened in our universe. But the readers are right, these drivers know how to race better than most.