With the release of "F1 The Movie," there are a few new entries into the lengthy catalog of fictional racing drivers. Sonny Hayes, portrayed by Brad Pitt, is a '90s F1 never-was who became a van-dwelling racing wanderer. He's been given an unbelievable opportunity to return to the world championship 30 years later by his former teammate-turned-team owner Ruben Cervantes, played by Javier Bardem. Hayes is paired alongside rookie phenom Joshua Pierce, played by Damson Idris. I won't spoil the movie's plot for those who haven't seen it last weekend. We have another matter to attend to.

Who's the greatest fictional racing driver of all time? The portrayal of racing on the silver screen has spanned the breadth of competition, from the NASCAR Cup Series and the 24 Hours of Le Mans to death racing in a dystopian United States and illegal street racing in Los Angeles. The accuracy of that racing has a lot of room for improvement, but it's typically far more exciting than anything you could switch to on your TV during a Sunday afternoon. The drivers are often depicted as treating their fellow competitors as cannon fodder as they make their way to the front.