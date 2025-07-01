Both GameStop And Love's Truck Stop Feature In Massive $1.4 Million Nintendo Switch 2 Heist

This one is a long-haul trucking story that has everything, including some expensive cargo, a trucker in the dark about what he was carrying, and a Love's truck stop. The trucker was transporting thousands of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles from Washington to Texas when, at a Love's in Colorado, he discovered that he had been the victim of a theft. According to the local NBC affiliate in Dallas-Fort Worth, more than 2,800 Switch 2s worth over $1.4 million were taken about two weeks ago.

The devices were headed for a GameStop, and the company briefly trolled the thieves on X before reportedly taking down its post that read, "Come trade them in, we dare you." That's obviously a pretty GameStop-y taunt, rounding out the entire tale (GameStop is well known for its trade-in policy). The Switch 2 has only been on sale since early June and is in high demand, and evidently they were on shipping pallets, making the heist all the more impressive as the trucker didn't even notice the units were missing for much of his trip.