Both GameStop And Love's Truck Stop Feature In Massive $1.4 Million Nintendo Switch 2 Heist
This one is a long-haul trucking story that has everything, including some expensive cargo, a trucker in the dark about what he was carrying, and a Love's truck stop. The trucker was transporting thousands of Nintendo Switch 2 consoles from Washington to Texas when, at a Love's in Colorado, he discovered that he had been the victim of a theft. According to the local NBC affiliate in Dallas-Fort Worth, more than 2,800 Switch 2s worth over $1.4 million were taken about two weeks ago.
The devices were headed for a GameStop, and the company briefly trolled the thieves on X before reportedly taking down its post that read, "Come trade them in, we dare you." That's obviously a pretty GameStop-y taunt, rounding out the entire tale (GameStop is well known for its trade-in policy). The Switch 2 has only been on sale since early June and is in high demand, and evidently they were on shipping pallets, making the heist all the more impressive as the trucker didn't even notice the units were missing for much of his trip.
In the dark about the cargo
The trucker said he didn't know what his specific cargo was. That's not surprising. He probably just hooked up his tractor to a trailer in Redmond, Washington, with the understanding that there were some Nintendo-ish things in it. He also called the sheriff as soon as he discovered the missing game units, suggesting that this wasn't some kind of inside job. Rather, the trucker was perhaps a bit inattentive during his stops, failing to check the security of his trailer each time. We'll see how the investigation pans out.
Almost everybody who has done some road-tripping has encountered a Love's at some point. This location is just off I-70 in Bennett, Colorado, roughly 30 miles from Denver. In my experience, there's always a lot of action at Love's truck stops, which operate 24 hours a day and are beacons for long-haul truckers. I'm no detective, but I'm going to suggest that due to these factors, the theft didn't happen where the trucker finally noticed it but at some other point on the journey.
So who did the crime?
Maybe the thieves knew what was in the trailer, maybe they didn't. Regardless, they must have had a way to make off with over 2,800 Switch 2s, so they were probably well-organized professionals. The FBI has a page dedicated to cargo theft, which is widespread. The National Insurance Crime Bureau estimates that it adds up to more than $35 billion a year — and it's on the rise, going up 27% in 2024 with an anticipated increase of 22% in 2025.
That's a lot of stuff getting stolen. And we are heading into one of the biggest periods for truck cargo theft on the calendar: the July 4th holiday. Trucknews.com altered its readers and ran down some larcenous highlights from previous years. For example, a whopping $700,000 in e-cigarettes were boosted in California.
A big number, but half of what just one heist got with this Great GameStop/Nintendo Heist. The Arapahoe County Sheriff has set up a tip line for information: 720-874-8477.