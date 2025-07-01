Your Next House Could Have An Entire Car Museum In It

Right now, there's a house in Orange County, California you can buy. It's pretty spartan, with a mere eight bedrooms in the main residence, although if you add in the three guest houses, it has a total of 12. Barely enough to squeeze a family into. That also includes 15 bathrooms and five half-baths, so if you have teenage daughters, not enough. Don't forget the helipad, tennis court, lakes (yes, plural), horse stables, and — this is literally in the listing, I'm not making this up — a refrigerator.

Oh yeah, and the car museum. It has a car museum too.

This modest abode has 24,000 square feet dedicated to displaying a variety of classic cars. The current owners put a particular emphasis on American models from the 1930s. We spot Ford Model As, Ford Model 40s (which powered Bonnie and Clyde past hapless cops trying to catch them), Cadillac V16s, a Packard 12, a Ford Model T, and a couple of Duesenberg Model Js for good measure. Looks like he also picked up some Ferraris, Porsches, and Rolls-Royces along the way, no biggie. In all, you could put around 70 of your own cars in there. You know, if you could tolerate living in such squalor.