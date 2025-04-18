Florida Man Arrested For Carrying 'Small Arsenal' Onto Amtrak Train

Some are probably good people, but when Florida sends its people, they're not sending their best. That's been true for a while, but in case you needed more evidence, New Jersey just indicted one Florida man after authorities arrested him earlier this year for allegedly boarding an Amtrak train armed with a "small arsenal." Jeffrey Kennerk of Fort Lauderdale now faces charges for "aggravated assault, endangering others, and multiple weapons offenses, including possession of assault weapons, large capacity ammunition magazines, handguns, silencers, and a booby-trapped rifle that fired during his arrest at the Trenton Transit Center." Yikes.

Authorities still haven't said what they believe Kennerk planned to do with his arsenal or who his targets may have been, but based on the circumstances of his arrest, it sounds like they likely prevented another mass shooting, possibly timed to coincide with the anniversary of January 6. And since the train he was arrested on was headed to Virginia, it's just as plausible he was planning some sort of assault in Washington, D.C. Odds are, we'll get more details during the trial, but based on what we know now, it definitely doesn't look good.