Why The Boeing 737 Flies With Its Wheels Exposed

Although the Boeing 737's recent history has been rather checkered, that doesn't negate its previous 50 years of stellar service and ever-increasing versatility. What started as a short-range aircraft intended to serve small domestic airports has evolved tremendously over the years. Certain versions now offer long-range transatlantic flights, a far cry from the puddle jumper it used to be.

While much about the 737 has changed (not always for the best), one unique design feature has remained: its main landing-gear wheels are still exposed when the gear is retracted. (Traditional doors still cover the nose wheel.)

The reason for this goes back to the aircraft's original purpose, service to the less-developed regional airports of the 1960s. Not all of them had extensive repair facilities, so the idea was to keep the 737 as simple as possible. Landing gear doors are big, heavy, complex mechanisms that could be prone to failure, especially back then. A main landing gear design that placed the wheels flush with the underside of the fuselage when retracted eliminated the need for doors.