The Absolutely Wild Horsepower Numbers Behind Your Next Flight

Jerry Seinfeld once quipped, "Why do we even use the term 'horsepower'? Is that to further humiliate horses? The space shuttle rockets have 20 million horsepower. Is there any point in still comparing it to the horses?" Yes, Jerry, it's because kilowatts and megawatts aren't as poetic. Gigawatts is a cool word, though, as long as you pronounce it as "jigawatts" like Doc Brown. Still, horsepower has a good ring to it, and it's just more fun to say that a Koenigsegg One:1 has 1,341 mighty steeds, or an Airbus A380 has a total of 300,000 stallions powering its gravity-defying trajectory into the sky.

Look at that last number again. 300,000 horsepower at takeoff! Splitting that figure between the jet's four engines yields 75,000 horsepower each. Convert 300,000 horses back to science-speak, and you get 224 megawatts. Now, that may not be poetic, but it does have a terrifying ring to it, like we're equating jet thrust with nuclear explosion power.

Maybe Christian Von Koenigsegg was on to something with the one-megawatt option. Let's see how megawatt rolls off the tongue in a sentence: With more than a megawatt of power at its disposal, Koenigsegg broke its own record by going 0-250-0 mph in 28.27 seconds in the Jesko. Ooh, okay — maybe megawatt can stir strong emotions.