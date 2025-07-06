Should You Leave Your Car Running When Adding Transmission Fluid?

You're in the driveway, hood popped, transmission fluid ready to pour, do you add it with the engine running, or kill the motor first and hope for the best? It's a common question, and getting it wrong can mean overfilling, underfilling, or a slippery mess. So here's the short answer. For automatic transmission vehicles, you should leave the engine running when checking or adding transmission fluid, switch it off for manual transmission ones, but there's more to it than that.

The more common automatic transmission, works under hydraulic pressure, and that pressure only builds when the engine is on and the oil pump is running. If you check or fill the fluid with the engine off, the reading on the dipstick won't be accurate since there won't be any hydraulic pressure for the oil. You could think you're low and overfill it. The right move is to park on level ground, start the engine, shift through all the gears to circulate the fluid, then put it in Park (P) and check the level. Only then should you add fluid slowly, in small amounts, rechecking between pours. Even sealed transmission units need a fluid change, although at longer intervals.