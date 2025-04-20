Yes, A Chevy 350 Can Run On E85, But Don't Just Start Filling Up The Tank

If your small-block Chevy is laying down some serious horsepower — especially if those beans are courtesy of a high compression ratio or boost — you've probably considered switching to E85 fuel. At the risk of being labeled Captain Obvious, E85 is comprised of 85% ethanol and 15% gasoline. Typically, E85 has an octane rating somewhere between 100 and 105, which blows away ~93 octane premium gasoline. Actually, E85 is nearly as potent as specialty race gas, but corn-based ethanol is way less expensive. It's becoming easier to access, too. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, "more than 4,200 public E85 stations in 44 states offer high-level ethanol blends."

However, one of the arguably many downsides to E85 is that its heat value, measured in BTUs per gallon, is approximately 27% lower than gasoline. In plain-speak, that means that engines running E85 will burn approximately 27% more fuel. Still, E85 is much cheaper than race gas and octane boosting additives that it kinda offsets the lousy fuel economy. That said, the considerable extra volume of fuel moving through the fuel system — combined with E85's reputation as a moisture magnet and destroyer of rubber fuel components — means that special modifications are required before you can start filling up your tank with corn.