Each Of These Tires Costs More Than A Brand New Car

Kicking off the list are Michelin XDR 59/80R63 tires, used by the Caterpillar 797F mining truck. At 13 feet tall, these massive tires are as tall as two Chevrolet Suburbans and longer than a Mini Cooper two-door. Beyond their size similarities to a new car, these tires are also priced comparably. At up to $59,000 per tire, for the same amount, one could buy three brand-new Nissan Versas, two Chevy Trax, or one BMW i4 eDrive40. So why do these tires cost so much?

Composed of heat-resistant rubber, the robustly constructed Michelin XDR 59/80R63 tire allows the Caterpillar 797F mining truck to transport 400 tons of rock and dirt while navigating through knee-deep mud, rocky terrain, and other obstacles to fulfill its mining duties. As a six-wheeled vehicle, the Caterpillar 797B requires six tires, totaling $354,000. However, considering the 797B is priced at $5 million, the tires represent 7% of the vehicle's price, and, according to Michelin, these tires can handle loads that are 10% heavier than those of competing tires.

On the aviation front, the tires of the F/A-18 Super Hornet Navy fighter jet cost $100,000 each. They allow the jet to land at speeds of 172 mph. For the same price as one tire, you could buy four new Honda Civics, two Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Roads, or one Audi A8 luxury sedan.