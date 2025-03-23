You Can Put Diesel Motor Oil In Your Classic Car, But Check This First

If you've spent any amount of time watching car YouTubers who are into pulling abandoned cars out of barns or fields and trying to get them to run and/or drive home, you've surely seen someone use diesel oil in an old car. Derek from Vice Grip Garage is famous for this, and he stands by his assertion that Rotella T4 has all the vitamins and minerals an old engine needs to keep it happy and healthy. He's not wrong. Using diesel oil isn't a bad idea in older engines, it doesn't really hurt anything. In fact, in some cases it's actually beneficial.

We've discussed in other posts how older engines with flat tappet cams need more zinc than modern oils usually have to avoid flat-spotting a cam lobe. In addition to that, diesel oil has some other benefits when used in older mills. For example, it's usually heavier than regular motor oils, and using a thicker oil in a tired-out old V8 from the early 1970s (for example) can help boost compression and make the engine run better. At least for a little while.

Now, I hear what you're asking. You're asking if there are any downsides, any hidden dangers to using diesel oil in your classic vehicle that you need to look out for. Eh, kinda, yeah. Let's talk about it.