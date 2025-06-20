Your Next Mountain Bike Might Have Brembo Brakes

Did you know that mountain bike brakes are hydraulic? I know, they don't look it when they're sitting on the shelf at your local bike store, but they're not the cable-operated rim brakes of your youth — bicycle braking tech has come a long way, and it's no longer all that dissimilar from what you'd find on a motorcycle. In fact, it's so close that the biggest name in brakes is pushing its way into mountain biking: Brembo, which will now start working with Specialized on downhill brakes.

The MTB enthusiasts over at Pinkbike expected this, after seeing some unbranded brakes on a pro's bike earlier this year, but now we're finally getting details. Brembo will supply Specialized with brakes for its top-tier downhill race bikes, ridden by the Gravity team, for use through this year's race season. The brakes are, of course, the Brembo color that makes stopping better: Red.