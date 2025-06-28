Breaking: EV Startup CEO Would Like Federal Tax Credit Benefiting EV Startups To Stick Around

Congress is poised to kill off the federal EV tax credits that basically made Tesla into the juggernaut it is today. Shockingly, Lucid CEO Marc Winterhoff would like legislators to rethink that. According to Automotive News, the leader of a startup that sold just over 10,000 vehicles in 2024 and lost more than $3 billion thinks it's unfair that the credits are being yanked after two decades of benefitting the automakers that beat Lucid to the punch.

As Automotive News pointed out, Lucid's Air sedan is ineligible for the $7,500 federal credit if you buy the car new because it's too expensive, but the company is able to tap the credit via leasing. Unfortunately, as former CEO Peter Rawlinson noted last year, Lucid customers typically make too much money to qualify.

Lucid has sold way, way less than the 200,000-vehicle cap on the embattled credit, so methinks Winterhoff is gazing toward relatively poorer customers who might go for cheaper versions of the company's new Gravity SUV, expected sometime soon, as well as the upcoming smaller, cheaper crossover coming next year.