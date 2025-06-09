Yes, Some Teslas Really Need A Jack Mode Just To Be Lifted, Here's Why

Chances are, if you own a Tesla, it's probably going to break down or require maintenance at some point and you'll need to jack it up. If your car is equipped with air suspension, you really need to make sure it's in Jack Mode before you raise it up off the ground, because the car's suspension management computer will freak out. Without the car in jack mode, the suspension will try to self level to compensate for the wheels no longer touching the ground. This will over-inflate the air springs, potentially blowing out one or more airbags, causing permanent damage to your car, or maybe even yourself. These high-pressure blowouts can be serious, and a blown airbag could cost thousands to have replaced, so make sure you follow these steps to jack up your Cybertruck, Model X, or S.

Chances are you'll already know if your vehicle is equipped with air suspension, but if you aren't sure, just check the "suspension" menu of your car's center screen. If you can raise and lower your vehicle with the push of a button, then it's riding on air springs. If you're in a Model 3 or Model Y, don't bother looking, as Tesla didn't see fit to equip those cars with air ride from the factory, despite originally engineering both to be capable of accepting air suspension.