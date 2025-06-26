Breaking: Wind Kills Ford's Electric Pikes Peak Record Ambitions

Starved of several miles of off-corner-acceleration advantage, as the event staff decided to place the finish line at Glen Cove this year, the Ford didn't really stand a chance.

The three-time Le Mans winning Swiss driver had this to say once the run was over: "The run was good, I have to say, unfortunately to doesn't [sic] have the second and third sector for us is a little bit a shame because it's where we normally gain time to the other small prototypes. They will beat us today, but the mountain decides, we can say like that. We are winning the class, that's the most important. But for sure, we can be a little bit disappointed about the story here, but it's like that. It's not on our end, I think."

Perhaps next year Ford will get the Pikes Peak overall record they so desperately want to beat. Either way, Dumas will continue to hold the overall record on the mountain, which he set with the Volkswagen ID.R electric prototype in 2018.