Here Are The Weirdest Cars Racing In The Nürburgring 24 Hours This Year

For decades the fan favorite at the N-ring 24 was Olaf Beckmann's unique "foxtail" Opel Manta. Unfortunately the Manta suffered a battery fire in 2022, and the mantle of unsung hero has been passed on to the Ollis Garage Racing Dacia Logan (above). Racing in the sort of catch-all SP 3T class, the Logan will face competition from much faster BMW M2s and Hyundai Elantra Ns, as well as a couple other oddballs we'll discuss in a second. The car will be driven by Oliver Kriese, Gregor Starck, and Martin Kaffka, Germans the lot of them. In 2024 the car finished in 104th position just 16 laps down from the winning Audi R8 in a fog-shortened 7 hours and 24 minutes race.

24h-rennen.de

Another fun SP 3T class car is the White Angel Racing Volkswagen Beetle "RSR" of Bernd Albrecht, Carsten Knechtges, Sebastian Asch, and Oliver Bliss. The White Angel team used to run a Dodge Viper Competition Coupe in the 24-hour event, but the team was forced to find another machine after a few years of running the Viper when parts supplies started to dry up. So they decided to build a one-off race car instead, plugging a TCR-spec 2-liter turbocharged engine with 370 horsepower into an old Beetle Cup Car with some in-house developed aerodynamic aids. White Angel came second in the SP 3T class last year.

Mini

In 2024 the Bulldog Racing Team triumphed over the SP 3T class, racing what Mini calls a "near-production" John Cooper Works Pro. It's not immediately obvious to what level the Mini is prepared, but the company says Bulldog Racing retained the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, which makes 227 hp and 280 lb-ft of torque in stock form. The car doesn't seem to have much in the way of aerodynamic aid, either. They must have been absolutely wheeling this thing.