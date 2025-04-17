Europe Drops Proposed Carbon Fiber Ban, Saving Interior Trims Everywhere

Automakers, their suppliers, and car enthusiasts were concerned about a proposal to ban carbon fiber in automotive construction across the European Union. However, legislators will no longer consider the planned 2029 ban. The European Parliament stated this week that carbon fiber will be removed from a hazardous materials list in a proposed amendment to its End of Life Vehicles Directive. Those of you fantasizing about buying a carbon fiber-covered version of Lamborghini's Huracán successor can breathe a sigh of relief.

The dropped prohibition was confirmed by a European Parliament spokesperson, according to Motor1. It's unclear precisely why the proposal was abandoned, but numerous vested interests were vocally opposed when the legislatory body published it in January. Japanese suppliers control over half of the global carbon fiber market. A representative of Toray Industries said the industry would work together to deal with the issue, and the effort was seemingly highly effective. Toray had a massive revenue stream under threat as over half its automotive sales are in Europe.