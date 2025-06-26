These Cars Cost Too Much, According To Our Readers
If you'd never met a car enthusiast before, you might assume their favorite activity would be driving cars, presumably at a race track or up in the mountains where they can really enjoy said cars. The moment you meet one, though, you learn our favorite activity is actually complaining. We'll complain about anything and everything, and it usually doesn't take too long for the conversation to shift to complaining about how expensive cars have gotten. You could definitely make the argument that they're all too expensive, but there are plenty of cars out there, especially used, that still provide a driving experience that's worth every penny.
Instead of talking about those cars, though, we asked you on Tuesday what cars you truly believe cost too much, and boy, did y'all have some opinions. Some of the subreddits and a few PR people may not like those opinions, but hey, your answers were your answers. And we certainly aren't going to stand in the way of you voicing your hottest takes. So let's take a look at some of the cars you said are definitely overpriced.
Entry-level luxury
Entry level luxury. You can often find a top trim from other brands that cost the same and is a better car. At the entry level, you're just buying the badge to show people you own a BMW and a bunch of people will think that's better than the best Mazda you can get.
Suggested by: engineerthefuture
Ford Maverick
Ford Maverick. When it was released on 2022 the base model was 19,990 that same truck is now 28,145. A 40% Markup (even in this market) is obscene on a new car with minimal changes.
Suggested by: Transplant674
Vintage muscle
If we're talking used cars I'm going to say vintage muscle cars are still off the charts. These were ordinary cars with big engines that were never meant to give the driver any experience other than raw power, but they're priced like some exotic sports cars. They're not
Suggested by: Jimboy Junio
Honda S2000
Honda S2000. Yes it is a very nice ride, but the hype around them has just driven prices to over $30K for cars with 30K+ miles on them. BaT even has three tracking categories for them since they sell so often on the site. They sold over 66K of them in the US so they are not rare.
Suggested by: Speedie One
Mazda MX-5 Miata
Well, it is always the answer: MIATA
Seriously, if you want the RF you're starting at $40k, soft top is $32k. And for all the fun that the Miata is, the rest of it is not a great car. It is loud with highway noise. The "brand new updated entertainment system" is already painfully slow. And all sorts of little things that you shouldn't have to experience in a vehicle that expensive.
I really wanted to love my long term rental of one but realized that the compromises just weren't worth it to me.
Suggested by: cwheels
993 Turbo
All day, every day, it's the Porsche 993 911 Turbo. Don't get my wrong, the driving experience in these cars is sublime, but not $200k+ for a nice example sublime. They are pretty cars and people love them, but the cult status around them has caused them to sky rocket in price and take them out of reach for most people outside of collectors. I know people who bought theirs 15 years ago and paid $50k for them, now they can quadruple their money yet it's the same car it was then as it is now. Not worth the price of admission anymore unfortunately.
Suggested by: Mike
MK4 Supra
BINGO on the mark 4 Supra. Having driven the non-turbo version and having owned 3 Lexus SC300s I would say both are great cars but the Supra is not worth 5-8 times the price because it is not 5-8 times the car. NSX is also a great pick. The early ones were selling for around $40K in 2003-2005. Timing is everything.
Suggested by: Tex
Chevrolet Express
The Chevrolet Express. It's obviously not meant to be a performance vehicle but still $40,000+ for a design that is virtually unchanged since 1996.
Suggested by: Giantsgiants
McLaren F1
The McLaren F1 cost WAAAAY too much.
Sure, it's rare. Yeah, it was the pinnacle of technology when it came out and it's STILL an amazing car. And yes, it's highly desirable.
But I need it to come down to abooooouuuut... fifteen grand. Then I think I could talk the wife into putting one in the garage.
Suggested by: Stillnotatony
Full-Size Pickup Trucks
New – 1/2 Ton Pickup Trucks: What used to be a working man's swiss army knife of vehicles, has turned into a working man's mortgage payment, bloated with electronics, fake leather, and temperamental transmissions.
Used – Any Toyota
I find it strange people are so obsessed with reliability, that they pay absurd prices for bland, annoyomous vehicles, and completely negate the cost savings of that predicted reliability.
Suggested by: bricktop252