What Should You Upgrade On Your Car To Make It Last A Million Miles?

These days, it seems like everything we buy is made to be disposable and cheap, and cars are no exception. Automakers typically don't care about a car's longevity, so long as it outlives the factory warranty. However, if you paid good money for your car, you probably want it to live to see an odometer reading deep into the six figures. It takes a true enthusiast with outstanding mechanical sympathy and fuller pockets than average to get a car to a million miles. A statistically insignificant portion of cars on the road will ever see anything approaching that, but in case you are the person who wants to achieve this milestone, there are a few tips you can keep in mind.

Taking on the task of getting a car to a million miles starts with the right car. It seems unlikely that you'll make your goal if you start with something too expensive or too fragile. There's a reason you don't see million-mile Ferraris out there in the wild. Technically, any car can make it to a million miles, but some will eat you out of metaphorical house and home in the process.

Start with a seriously overbuilt and simple vehicle like a Honda Accord, a Lexus LS, or a Toyota Hilux, and you'll be several steps ahead of the game. Plus, your full out-of-pocket costs will more than likely be less than the cost of a new car payment. Once you've settled on a long-life automobile, be as diligent about your upkeep as millions of American drivers refuse to be.