British Sports Car Brand Marcos Announces Comeback With The Rich Energy Guy As CEO

Having worked on bombers in WWII, Marcos co-founder and aerodynamicist Frank Costin developed a small and lightweight kit-built vehicle with a plywood chassis and partnered with Jem Marsh to build the first Marcos cars, called Xylon in an old mill in Bradford on Avon. The company lasted until 1971 when it saw its first liquidation sale. Marsh bought the rights to his company back in 1976 and re-launched Marcos in 1981, and pushed the company to build its own non-kit vehicles in 1992, before going bankrupt again in 2000. With a cash injection from a new co-founder, Marsh once again spun the company up in 2002, and hired most of the people fleeing then-insolvent TVR to produce new designs, though this time it only lasted until 2007. Perhaps the fourth time will be the charm?

With more or less twenty years of rumored return, a TVR revival has never meaningfully mounted. Is it possible for a lesser-known British manufacturer with a worse reputation for failure and nowhere near as much legacy to succeed with a smooth-talking energy drink guy as its CEO? Call me a skeptic.