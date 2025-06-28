How To Restore Your Sticky Dashboard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sticky dashboards are not only an eyesore, they can make sitting in any car an uncomfortable experience. No one is perfect, and many drivers know the feeling of spilling food or coffee onto the dashboard. Now, we have a nasty mess to clean. If left untreated, the dashboard can become stained and damaged.

Dashboards may become sticky for other reasons, too. Excessive heat is known to lead to interior damage, and then there's deterioration from exposure to the sun's ultraviolet rays. Getting the dashboard replaced can fix this problem, but that's going to cost upward of $600 from labor alone.

Be warned, nothing is a permanent fix. Car interiors will always get messy sooner or later, either by your own fault, or because you have messy kids or pets. Together, they will create some of the nastiest messes you've had to clean out of your car. Some products can help you fix up a sticky dashboard, but you'll have to reapply them eventually.