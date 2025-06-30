This Is The Cheapest McLaren You Can Buy Brand New (And What You Miss Out On)

Although McLaren is reconsidering making an SUV, it's still primarily known for its exotic, expensive supercars. Take one look at the McLaren website, and you'll discover a treasure trove of enthusiast-approved driving machines all waiting for your command. But if you're looking for exactly how much these rides will set you back, you'll have to go elsewhere. McLaren apparently believes in the old adage that if you have to ask how expensive something is, you can't afford it — so you'll look in vain there for pricing.

According to Kelley Blue Book, however, the lowest-priced McLaren currently for sale is the 2025 GTS, with a suggested price of $224,400. That's about $30,000 lower than the 2025 McLaren Artura coupe, and about $125,000 beneath the price of a new McLaren 750S. It's not exactly cheap, but it's also no stripped-down model that's been decontented for a decreased cost to consumers. You may miss out on a few things by opting for a GTS instead of a pricier McLaren, but a thrilling ownership experience won't be one of them.