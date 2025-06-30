This Is The Cheapest McLaren You Can Buy Brand New (And What You Miss Out On)
Although McLaren is reconsidering making an SUV, it's still primarily known for its exotic, expensive supercars. Take one look at the McLaren website, and you'll discover a treasure trove of enthusiast-approved driving machines all waiting for your command. But if you're looking for exactly how much these rides will set you back, you'll have to go elsewhere. McLaren apparently believes in the old adage that if you have to ask how expensive something is, you can't afford it — so you'll look in vain there for pricing.
According to Kelley Blue Book, however, the lowest-priced McLaren currently for sale is the 2025 GTS, with a suggested price of $224,400. That's about $30,000 lower than the 2025 McLaren Artura coupe, and about $125,000 beneath the price of a new McLaren 750S. It's not exactly cheap, but it's also no stripped-down model that's been decontented for a decreased cost to consumers. You may miss out on a few things by opting for a GTS instead of a pricier McLaren, but a thrilling ownership experience won't be one of them.
The cheapest McLaren money can buy
McLaren lightly revised its best car to create the GTS, which debuted in 2023 with more power and less weight than its predecessor: The GTS's twin-turbo V8 pushes the car to 60 in a mere 3.1 seconds, and you can keep on going until you reach a top speed of 203 mph. Now, that also makes it the least powerful new McLaren currently on sale, but numbers like those aren't much of a sacrifice for most drivers, and lower levels of performances are about all you miss out on with the GTS compared to more expensive McLarens.
Per McLaren, the GTS is specifically engineered with "ride comfort, refinement, and luggage space suited to routine drives and extended journeys." That means when you enter the cockpit you can enjoy standard high-class materials like Nappa leather, Alcantara, and machine-polished aluminum; two screens, one for the instrument display and one for infotainment; and Proactive Damper Control with a dedicated Comfort setting for "maximum compliance."
Outside, the GTS still boasts fantastic dihedral doors that open up and outward, still features carbon-fiber construction, and still has a comprehensive aero setup with plenty of eye-catching details.
Buying new vs. used McLarens
It's worth pointing out that if you go the used-car route, you can find McLarens way down in the low-$100,000 range. Locating a McLaren 540C model — the "inexpensive McLaren that was introduced in 2015 at $165,000 — isn't going to be easy, but 570 versions can be had for under $120,000 for both the comfortable 570GT and the lightweight 570S configurations.
The McLaren Artura mentioned above, which proves a hybrid can be a phenomenal supercar, is another "low-cost" alternative. Given a suggested price just above $254,000, it's only 13% more expensive than the GTS. And remember that the Artura features a plug-in-hybrid powertrain for a reported 21 miles of all-electric driving. That's courtesy of a twin-turbo V6, an electric motor, and a 7.4 kWh lithium-ion battery that further combine for 690 horsepower, 531 pound-feet of torque, and a 0-60 time of 3 seconds. Plug that into your price calculations, and you've got a relative bargain!