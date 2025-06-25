Tesla Keeps Tumbling Down, Tumbling Down, Tumbling Down

Happy Wednesday! It's June 25, 2025, and this is The Morning Shift, your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at Tesla's continued European troubles, as well as the Trump camp's attempts to revoke federal cash for EVs. We'll also look at how Mexico's auto industry stands to keep its position in the face of tariffs, and at BYD slowing its roll.