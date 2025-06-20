NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Receives Car Bomb Death Threat Despite Not Owning A Car

Whether you've heard of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani or not, the one thing you need to know is that the city's ultra-wealthy are absolutely terrified he might actually win the Democratic primary. And while nothing is guaranteed, it looks like he might actually do exactly that, even with Cuomo supporters doing their best to blanket the city in ads and mailers claiming Mamdani is an antisemitic socialist who will ruin everything. The anti-Mamdani fervor has gotten so aggressive in recent weeks that he's even received multiple death threats, including at least one threat to blow up his car, ABC 7 News reports.

It's absolutely unhinged to resort to death threats, and it's also important that authorities take those death threats seriously, not just because at least four of those threats reportedly included Islamophobic language. After all, an Evangelical Trump supporter was just arrested for killing Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, as well as shooting State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette. That said, there's one little problem with threatening to blow up Mamdani's car — he somewhat famously doesn't own a car.

It may be hard to believe a politician in the U.S. doesn't own a car, but remember, we're talking about New York City here. It's one of the few places in the country where it makes more sense not to own a car. Congestion pricing has significantly cut down on traffic, but Mamdani just takes public transportation, walks or rides a bike when he wants to go somewhere, just like so many other regular New Yorkers. You know, since he actually lives in the city. So while death threats definitely aren't some joke, good luck blowing up a car that doesn't exist, Cuomo-lovers.