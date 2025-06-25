Renault Built A Bizarre One-Off Convertible Van Limousine To Shuttle People Around Its Factory

It's always neat when an automaker builds a bizarre one-off vehicle to fit a certain purpose. It doesn't happen all that often, but that didn't stop Renault from taking a Kangoo Express van, lengthening it, chopping off its roof and giving it a unique color scheme all so it could be used for tours at the company's Santa Isabel Factory in Argentina.

Photos posted on X, the everything app, by Renault Argentina president, Pablo Sibila, show off the unique vehicle in all of its strange glory. What we're working with here is the basically untouched standard front end of a Kangoo Express, but everything behind the windshield is vastly different. The whole thing has been lengthened considerably to make room for what looks like three rows of rear seats — nine passenger seats and one seat for the driver. There's also a unique wrap that mixes in the Argentinian flag and a whole bunch of large Renault logos. The wheels seem to be standard Renault units, and the builders even went through the trouble of finding a piece of rubber for the middle trim section between the front and rear doors.

The first row of passenger seats is accessed through the front passenger door. Open it, and you'll see the front passenger seat has been ripped out to make an access aisle. The two rear rows are accessed by a fairly standard Kangoo Express sliding door — just with the top bit of it cut off. The rear-most row is also a bit higher than the others, I assume to give those folks better visibility.