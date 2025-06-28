What Can Happen If Your Exhaust Pipe Is Submerged In Water?

If you happen to live in hurricane territory, you've probably heard the advice that you're supposed to run from water, and hide from wind. Floodwaters are far more dangerous than they appear. Just 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock a person off their feet, and a foot or two of water is enough to carry away most vehicles. The danger isn't just the depth, it's the force. Floods can sweep up debris, conceal sinkholes, and cause sudden road collapses, putting both people and cars at serious risk.

Even if you don't live in a coastal flood-zone, flash-flooding, and water main breaks can happen almost anywhere. A heavy summer downpour is all it takes to turn a low-lying road into a potential trap. If you're the type that likes to go off-roading, you're probably aware that those muddy puddles aren't always what they seem. What appears to be a shallow pool could be deceptively deep. So what can happen to your car, particularly your exhaust system, if it becomes submerged in water? Here's a hint: unless your vehicle is an off-road truck equipped with a snorkel — such as this Ranger Super Duty from Ford Australia — none of it is good.

If your exhaust pipe goes underwater while the engine is running, you might get lucky — briefly. But if the engine stalls or shuts off, water can back up into the system, leading to rust, sensor damage, or in worst-case scenarios, catastrophic engine failure from hydrolock.