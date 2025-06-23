These Cars Have Overstayed Their Welcome
Sometimes, automakers seemingly forget a car that they sell is on sale — ignoring the fact it's no longer competitive, modern-looking or relevant. These vehicles seem to be on sale because it's just easier to keep making them rather than put out a press release signaling the end of production. These types of cars are what led me to my question from last week.
I wanted to know what cars you all thought overstayed their welcome. What car is just no longer needed in today's car-buying world? You all had some wild answers, and before you yell at me, yes, someone actually said the Miata has overstayed its welcome. I didn't say it. I'm just the messenger, and you know what they say about shooting the messenger. Try not to do it.
Anyway, I've got some good news for a lot of you. Apparently, many folks have the wrong idea about cars they think are still on sale but actually aren't. Stuff like the Dodge Journey, Challenger, Charger and Chrysler 300 are very much no longer on sale, but it seems some of you didn't get the memo.
Anyway, that's enough out of me. How about you head on down below and check out what cars your fellow Jalops think have overstayed their welcome? Feel free to fight with each other in the comments.
Tesla Model S & Model X
Tesla model S/X but I'd wager Tesla as a brand has overstayed its welcome.
Submitted by: fabey
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler. The JL is approaching 10 years old, the JK, which it's heavily based off was released nearly 20 years ago. Even the Gladiator is getting long in the tooth, and people aren't buying them. It's one of the most useless pickups available, and thats saying something.
Submitted by: Drg84
Volvo XC60 & XC90
Volvo XC60 and XC90. I get that they're both great cars, but it's time for a replacement (which I know they're on their way)
Submitted by: Scoobie2
Half-ton pickups
Modern half ton pickups. Soon they'll be big enough to fit an 80s mini truck in its bed.
&
Basically every single full size truck currently on sale. They've gotten so damn big that they are a constant danger on the road. The hoods are so high, at this point, that it's difficult for drivers to see even average size adults in front of them, let alone kids, and they are so damn heavy that crashes are way more deadly. Trucks, and especially the very popular F150, Silverado 1500, and RAM 1500 need to go on a massive diet.
Submitted by: Robzilla1793 & Connor Paull
Chevy Malibu
As a consumer car, the Chevy Malibu. But hey, if fleets and rental car companies are going to keep buying them, might as well keep making them.
Submitted by: Crucial Taunt
BMW Gran Coupes
The BMW Gran Coupe models. The whole "4-door coupe" trend has come and gone, and they just aren't as attractive...except the 8-series Gran Coupe. That's stunning. But the others, not so much.
Submitted by: Xavier96
Tesla Cybertruck
It overstayed its welcome on Day One.
Submitted by: Joe Stricker
Nissan Altima
The Nissan Altima is on its 6th generation (since 2018) and like the Malibu it mostly exists purely as a rental or fleet vehicle. Stuck in the middle between the Versa/Sentra and the Maxima in their roster, it's not even a car to be hated. I don't even think about it at all.
Submitted by: Dex_Meridian
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
It has to be the 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. It is the perfect candidate for a serviceable, cheap new car with slightly outdated looks and technology. At, say, $18,500, that's a great first car or budget car.
Except that it doesn't do that. It starts at $25,500.
For that money, you could get:
Something more unique, like a Kia Soul (and pocket like $2,000) or Hyundai Kona
Something more reliable, like a Mazda3 or Honda Civic, or if you NEED an SUV, a Corolla Cross
A better value with a Chevy Trax, Nissan Kicks, Buick Envista, or Hyundai Venue to name a few, and get far, far superior cars for way less money
Submitted by: disadvantage
Sedans
The car that's overstayed its welcome? Easy—the sedan. Once king of the cul-de-sac, now the sad prom chaperone of the dealership lot. They sit there like wallflowers at a truck and crossover dance, quietly depreciating under layers of bird poop and desperation. Sedans are now the automotive version of a landline—technically functional, but nobody under 50 wants one unless it's free and comes with a rebate, a gift card, and maybe a puppy. Want a deal? Act vaguely interested in an Elantra and watch a sales manager appear out of thin air with an offer and a minor existential crisis.
Submitted by: Papa Chris
Mazda MX-5 Miata
MX5 Miata. Don't get me wrong, I LOVE these things – I still have my '99 NB! – and I will be very sad when they are gone. But damn near everyone that wants one, has owned one at one time or another. So 35+ years for essentially the same car is a LOOOONG time.
Submitted by: Radar Lover Gone