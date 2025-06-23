These Cars Have Overstayed Their Welcome

Sometimes, automakers seemingly forget a car that they sell is on sale — ignoring the fact it's no longer competitive, modern-looking or relevant. These vehicles seem to be on sale because it's just easier to keep making them rather than put out a press release signaling the end of production. These types of cars are what led me to my question from last week.

I wanted to know what cars you all thought overstayed their welcome. What car is just no longer needed in today's car-buying world? You all had some wild answers, and before you yell at me, yes, someone actually said the Miata has overstayed its welcome. I didn't say it. I'm just the messenger, and you know what they say about shooting the messenger. Try not to do it.

Anyway, I've got some good news for a lot of you. Apparently, many folks have the wrong idea about cars they think are still on sale but actually aren't. Stuff like the Dodge Journey, Challenger, Charger and Chrysler 300 are very much no longer on sale, but it seems some of you didn't get the memo.

Anyway, that's enough out of me. How about you head on down below and check out what cars your fellow Jalops think have overstayed their welcome? Feel free to fight with each other in the comments.