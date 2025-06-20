These Jalopnik Readers Want To Be President Of Car Culture, Here Are Their Campaign Promises

Car culture is the bond that connects us all, and we think there should be an elected representative who has our collective interests at heart. There are millions of car enthusiasts around the country representing billions of dollars of national spending, and we deserve a leader to keep things running in an enthusiast-oriented fashion. Earlier this week we asked our readers to post their proposed party platforms for all of us to vote on. I've compiled ten of my favorites here for you to peruse, and perhaps we can get out the vote for one of them to become the new leader of automotive-dom.

Unlike most elections, you get to choose between way more than just two old guys. Heck, if you don't think any of them are worth voting for, you can put your own hat in the ring down in the comments section and we can talk about it. Okay, with that preamble out of the way, let's get to voting!