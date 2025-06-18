You're Campaigning To Be The President Of Car Enthusiasts, What's Your Platform?

Car enthusiasts don't have a president. Donald Trump can't drive and lived in New York City most of his life, so what would he know about cars and driving? In 2009 President Obama appointed Steven Rattner to a role that was colloquially known as "Car Czar" but he was in charge of the auto industry's economic bailout, not any actual policy or industry reform, so that doesn't count. I think we should democratically appoint a President of Auto Enthusiasm to, let's say seven year terms, as that's the typical life cycle of a new car model. There are so many niche car enthusiast laws that could be enacted, and the Car Culture President could be the person we need to get them pushed through.

So, you're running for office in the world of car enthusiasts. What's your platform? Why should we vote for you? There are significant issues in the world of cars today, and cars are definitely political. As Car Enthusiast President, you could have a big impact on the state of the world, you could save millions of lives, and you could make driving a lot more enjoyable. Pick the top handful of campaign action items that exemplify your campaign and drop them in the comments section below. Later this week we'll pick a few of our favorites.