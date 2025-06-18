You're Campaigning To Be The President Of Car Enthusiasts, What's Your Platform?
Car enthusiasts don't have a president. Donald Trump can't drive and lived in New York City most of his life, so what would he know about cars and driving? In 2009 President Obama appointed Steven Rattner to a role that was colloquially known as "Car Czar" but he was in charge of the auto industry's economic bailout, not any actual policy or industry reform, so that doesn't count. I think we should democratically appoint a President of Auto Enthusiasm to, let's say seven year terms, as that's the typical life cycle of a new car model. There are so many niche car enthusiast laws that could be enacted, and the Car Culture President could be the person we need to get them pushed through.
So, you're running for office in the world of car enthusiasts. What's your platform? Why should we vote for you? There are significant issues in the world of cars today, and cars are definitely political. As Car Enthusiast President, you could have a big impact on the state of the world, you could save millions of lives, and you could make driving a lot more enjoyable. Pick the top handful of campaign action items that exemplify your campaign and drop them in the comments section below. Later this week we'll pick a few of our favorites.
Vote for me!
If you're voting Brownell for Car Enthusiast President in 2028, here's what you're voting for:
- Outlaw dealerships, all cars are direct-to-consumer products now.
- No wings in Formula One.
- If you have an enthusiast-focused car and you don't drive it at least 1,000 miles per year, we're taking it away and giving it to someone who will appreciate the engineering.
- No Montana plates, even for people who live in Montana.
- Driver training classes are free for all 15-year-olds and a mandatory part of public high school education.
- Every automaker has to build and sell to the public at least one front-engine rear-wheel drive car under 2,500 pounds with a convertible option and an MSRP under $35,000.
- Every crossover has to be available as a wagon variant.
- Bike lanes on every road seeing an average of one cyclist per hour or more, so you never have to sit behind a cyclist on a two-lane road, and the cyclist will be more likely to make it home safely.
- Everyone who owns a mid-sized gasoline-powered crossover has to test-drive a similarly-sized and optioned EV annually.
- Caught drunk driving, even once, you'll never drive again. Caught texting while driving, you lose your license for the year.
So, let's hear it. Sound off in the comments below with your campaign messaging, and we'll determine who should be our Car Enthusiast President.