Chevrolet Should Have Called The New Super Corvette X-Ray Instead

Chevrolet's Corvette ZR1X is easily the coolest and most impressive American-made performance car in history, stealing the mantle from the Marysville, Ohio-built Acura NSX. Unfortunately ZR1X is not a very cool name. Everyone in the automotive enthusiast world has been expecting Chevrolet to call its 1,250 horsepower all-wheel drive hybrid super-Corvette a "Zora" for at least the last decade, but that's not a very cool name either. As soon as Chevy posted the teaser for this monster machine last week with the stylized "X" logo, I figured it would be doing the right thing and delivering a Corvette X-Ray to the world. Now that the car has been launched and we know its real name, I wish I had been right.

Look within you, you know it to be true. The best name for this car is Corvette X-ray. It's just a dramatically cooler name for the American hypercar than ZR1X. X-Ray follows the Stingray to E-Ray naming convention already established by the brand. X-rays are electromagnetic radiation with shorter wavelengths and higher frequency than the visible light spectrum, implying that this car has higher energy than others, and might provide a slight sense of danger. I also think X-Ray is a good name for this car because Corvette is already named after a small and fast military sea vessel, so keeping with the theme of quasi-militaria cool that Americans love, why not amend Corvette with a letter in the NATO phonetic alphabet? X has also typically been used in automotive nomenclature to delineate an all-wheel drive model. It honestly just makes too much sense.