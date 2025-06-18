Chinese Car Companies Told They Can't Sell Used Cars With Zero Miles Anymore

Why buy a new car when you can get a steep discount on a "used" one with no miles, at all? In an apparent effort to juice sales numbers and get product off of their lots, Chinese dealerships have been listing "used" cars, complete with a discount from the brand-new price, at zero miles on the odometer. That's now been called out by Chinese newspaper People's Daily, which, per Fortune, is something of a mouthpiece for the government in Beijing. The article points out that the zero mileage practice may boost sales numbers on paper, but obviously hurt profit margins and will be unhealthy for the car industry in the long term.

Per Reuters, this editorial is coming just weeks after Chinese regulators met directly with carmakers over this exact issue. Taken together, Beijing seems to be sending a clear message that it wants the industry to stop the practice.