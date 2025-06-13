What's The First Car You Will Buy When You Win The Lottery?

Another QOTD from me, another opportunity to talk about Bugattis. I'm nothing if not consistent. When I suddenly acquire Scrooge McDuck levels of fortune, the first car that I buy will be a Bugatti Veyron. As much as I love the record-breaking Super Sport, and while the convertible Gran Sport would be ideal for living in Los Angeles, it's the early 16.4 coupes that I love the most. I will happily use a Veyron as my grocery getter, even though obviously I won't be doing any of my own grocery shopping now that I'm a lottery winner.

I won't even need to be picky about which Veyron out of the 450 production units I'll want to buy. There were a lot of great specs from the factory, but plenty more that were in boring, repetitive specs like the launch blue/black or red/black. And so many of the more boring Veyrons have been fitted with ugly aftermarket wheels or bad vinyl wraps. Luckily, a few years ago Bugatti launched its La Maison Pur Sang program, which owners can use to not only give their Veyrons a mechanical and visual restoration, but completely change the spec, from the paint and leather colors down to unique trim details. When my lottery check clears I'm gonna liberate a bad Veyron from its evil owner and sent it back to Bugatti to get repainted in Grey Violet and Violet, a two-tone color scheme that I don't think any Veyron owner actually went for, despite it being on the (long dead but accessible via the wayback machine) online configurator when the car was new. That color scheme is available in "Gran Turismo 7," and my Veyron in that game (pictured above, though I've since fitted gold BBS LMs to it) is probably my most-raced vehicle.

So that's what will be my first post-lotto-win vehicle purchase. What about you? What will be the first car you buy when you win the lottery?