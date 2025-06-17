These Airlines Would Be Hardest Hit By A Boeing 787 Grounding

If the FAA does put safety first and decides to ground the Dreamliner, nearly 1,120 Boeing planes would be taken out of service. United Airlines and American Airlines would be the heaviest impacted by a grounding, as they fly 141 Boeing 787 planes combined. The only carrier that operates more 787s is Japan's Air Nippon Airways. However, it should be noted that most 787s flown by ANA are fitted with Rolls-Royce Trent engines, not the General Electric turbofans.

The duration of the grounding would depend on the fault found and the risk's severity. The Boeing 737 Max was out of service for 20 months after the aircraft's two fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019. To lift the grounding, the FAA stipulated requirements for Boeing to fix the MCAS flight stabilization feature and properly train pilots to deal with the system. The debacle cost the American aviation giant over $80 billion through cancelled orders, legal fees, fines and victim compensation.

The Trump administration has been extremely kind to Boeing in recent months. The Department of Justice reached a nonprosecution agreement with the planemaker in May on fraud charges related to the Boeing 737 Max's two fatal crashes. In the same month, President Donald Trump even closed a lucrative $96 billion deal for Qatar Airways to place the largest order in the company's history. The Gulf carrier will take delivery of 130 Boeing 787 planes. Now, would the White House jeopardize this deal by grounding the Dreamliner?