What Causes The Steering Wheel To Lock Up While Parked?

Maybe Ralph Nader's Unsafe at Any Speed got under GM leadership's skin (spoiler alert, it did), because the company began working on a number of safety features, and even created the ESV concept car to demonstrate advancements such as airbags and burly door beams to withstand severe side impacts. In 1969, GM debuted the modern steering column lock, co-developed with Saginaw Steering Gear Division. The system worked by locking the steering wheel and the transmission once the key was removed. It seems that the locks worked as intended because vehicle thefts dropped for a decade in the U.S. following their introduction.

Column-mounted locks weren't always possible, though. If you've ever driven a really old car, like pre-WWII, you probably noticed that the ignition was on the floor. The thing about those foot ignitions was that they A.) were easy to accidentally step on while driving, and B.) didn't allow for an easy steering wheel lock, which was relatively simple to design with column-mounted ignitions.

Speaking of age, depending on how old you are, you might not have ever operated a vehicle with a key-operated ignition, and discussions of such might be as esoteric as instructions on rotary-phone dialing. There may even be a day when you're going to ride around in autonomous vehicles that don't have steering wheels. But if your car has a start button, the principle of the lock is the same. A pin still prevents unwanted wheel waggling; it's just that the car's computer handles the operation. Turn the engine on with the start button, and the car goes, "Oh! I should unlock the steering wheel! The human would like that!" Then, a little solenoid pulls the locking pin.