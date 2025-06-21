Spoiler Vs. Wing: What Is The Real Difference?

Wings and spoilers are both designed to create a downward force to keep the car stable and on the road. It takes longer for air to flow over the car than under because of the way they're designed: the front has a nose, sloped windshield, the roof, and then the rear bumper, whereas the underside of a car is mostly flat. There's a lot less resistance, which can lead to lift, and we need to combat that by redirecting the airflow to generate negative lift. Wings and spoilers can both do this, but their shape and how they achieve it are completely different.

Take a look at cars with a pair of wings on them. Installed at the rear of the vehicle, they are more than less an extension of the car. The faster the car travels, air pressure develops on both sides of the wing, top and bottom. What makes it work is the wing is designed like an airplane wing, but in contrast to our example above, the wing is upside down, creating a downforce instead of lift.

Spoilers work differently. Not so much an extension of the car, spoilers are more like lips that can be installed at the front of the car below the bumper or a lip at the rear on the trunk lid. A spoiler is designed to disrupt the airflow and slow it down even more, because the lip acts like a miniature barrier for the air to get over. Just like anything else, the more air concentrated in one spot, the heavier it will become, and the more pressure being applied downward. This keeps the car firmly on the ground without interruption of its speed. And luckily, wings and spoilers aren't one of the car parts thieves love to steal.