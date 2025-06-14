Thousands In Australia Sue Tesla Over Phantom Braking Problems

A group of French Tesla owners recently sued the Texas-based automaker, claiming Elon Musk's actions have turned their cars into "far-right totems," right as Musk is trying to crawl back into President Trump's good graces. You know, right after Musk implied Trump has a history of statutory rape that his old friend Jeffrey Epstein helped him indulge in. Those aren't the only problems Tesla is dealing with right now, though, as a group of thousands of Australian owners has also sued the company over its widely reported phantom braking issues, Australia's ABC News reports.

About 10,000 Tesla owners have reportedly joined the class-action lawsuit, which isn't just limited to the phantom braking problem but also Tesla's failure to deliver true self-driving capability and allegedly overstating its cars' range figures. The case began moving through Australia's Federal Court last month and claims Tesla misled owners about what they were buying. Phantom braking issues, however, appear to be their top concern, as they leave drivers afraid of what their car may do.

"Drivers have reported feeling completely terrified when their vehicles have braked suddenly and it has led in some cases to collisions," class action attorney Rebecca Jancauskas told ABC News. "We've had many reports of people who registered for this class action, telling us that they've been driving with their hands on the vehicle, fully alert, and these issues have occurred nonetheless."

The news outlet also contacted Tesla Australia for a statement but never got a response.