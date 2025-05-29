We All Deserve Cheap Cars (Especially EVs) But Unfortunately The Auto Industry Can't Afford To Build Them

The biggest disconnect in the current auto industry is between consumers who are desperate for cheap vehicles and automakers who would rather drink motor oil than build them. Years ago, I had dinner with a Ford executive who couldn't have been more clear: You can make good money on pickups and big SUVs, do okay on mid-size SUVs, and lose money on small cars. This is pretty much received wisdom in the business, but it hasn't stopped frequent cheering for tech innovations that could drive down prices.

The latest centers on a new battery chemistry for EVs. According to Autoblog, a Chinese breakthrough with sodium-ion batteries has put good old lithium on notice. At $10 per kilowatt hour, this design beats lithium iron phosphate (LFP), the cheapest lithium chemistry, by a vast margin: LFP costs $75/kWh.

The sodium-ion marvels are being cranked out by CATL, China's battery juggernaut. CATL knows what it's doing, so it's safe to assume the specs are legit. So what happens if this el cheapo chemistry moves out of its current application, commercial vans, and into passenger cars?