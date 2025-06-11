If It's This Hard To Make A Grill Scrubber 100% In The U.S., Imagine Doing The Same Thing With A Car

Automotive manufacturing is a massive, complex industry that depends on an interconnected network of suppliers spread all across the globe, but according to a lot of Republicans, automakers should be able to quickly spin up multi-billion-dollar factories and make everything in the U.S. It's no big deal, right? Just build your cars here, and you won't have to pay the tariffs. How hard can that be? Perhaps harder than you might think.

Cost estimates for consumers for an all-American made car sit at around $400,000, if it was even possible to build, which it is not. Sadly, we don't have an example of someone who tried to start their own automaker using parts and components that were entirely made in the U.S., but this week, the YouTube channel SmarterEveryDay released a video about their attempt to make something much more basic in the U.S. — a grill scrubber. They don't exactly have legacy automaker money, but with nearly 12 million subscribers, you have to assume they're doing pretty well for themselves. And yet, over the course of four years, they still struggled to accomplish their goal.

Is the video explicitly about cars? Not at all. Unless you count the guy behind the channel being the son of unionized auto workers in Alabama. Still, it's a fascinating video on its own, and I'm assuming people who like cars also like seeing people make other things, too. At the same time, it's also a fascinating look at just how hard it can be to try to make something entirely in the U.S., even if it only involves a few parts. It also helps highlight just how difficult it would be for an automaker to build every single component that goes into every single car it makes, entirely in the U.S. Especially since the scale most automakers work on is far larger than a simple grill brush.