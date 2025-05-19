An All-American Made Car Would Likely Cost Around $400,000

I'll explain by providing a teensy-weensy example: I've been lucky to have toured numerous assembly lines. Inside the plants, you'll see some great big robots and lots of high-tech computer screens and entire engines being lowered into unfinished chassis. But you'll also see numerous bins filled with screws and bolts and clips and all manner of fiddly little components that, you know, hold the car together. These bits are not American made because it would be unbelievably costly to pay for American-made bits.

Now let's zoom out. Every single automobile manufactured anywhere on Earth has something called a "bill of materials," or BOM, that ultimately dictates its existence. Yes, there are some vehicles – exotic hypercars and so on – that don't live and die by the BOM, but for every other car or truck, from cheap subcompacts to luxury four doors, the BOM is destiny. The automakers devote massive amounts of planning time, energy, and resources to making the BOM work for a car they want to sell. The engineering costs alone are huge (automotive engineers are well paid, as they should be, for their expertise).

The BOM cannot be avoided. In his story, with the assistance of some analysts, Wayland works through how a carmaker could get as close as possible to 100% US content, going so far as to invent a new company that's all U.S.A. and has to sell its vehicle for upwards of ... $400,000! Fun stuff, but in reality, the discussion would never even get started, because everybody would already know, from square one, that the BOM wouldn't fly.