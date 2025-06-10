Bomb Threat At Detroit Airport Came From Spirit Airlines Passenger Who Missed Their Flight

Hey, remember that bomb threat at the Detroit airport last week? The one that we were pretty sure was fake after an inspection team didn't find anything, after forcing everyone off the Spirit Airlines plane? Turns out, authorities believe they've caught the person responsible, it really was fake and the reason they gave for calling in the bomb threat is going to make you want to repeatedly slam your head on your desk until you can't see straight. Apparently, the Michigan man allegedly responsible was just mad he missed his flight, the Federal Bureau of Investigation alleges.

According to the FBI, the guy responsible is John Charles Robinson, a 23-year-old from Monroe, Michigan. Robinson was reportedly booked on Spirit Airlines Flight 2145 but missed his flight and was forced to rebook. That's when he allegedly decided to call in the bomb threat, saying, "I was calling about 2145... because I have information about that flight," "[T]here's gonna be someone who's gonna try to blow up the airport," and "[T]here's gonna be someone that's gonna try to blow up that flight, 2145." Robinson then gave a description of the alleged bomber before adding, "[T]hey're going to be carrying a bomb through the TSA," and, "[T]hey're still threatening to do it, they're still attempted to do it, they said it's not going to be able to be detected. Please don't let that flight board."

Technically, it did work in the sense that they immediately canceled the flight, but when Robinson showed up for his rebooked flight, the FBI arrested him.