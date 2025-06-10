Bomb Threat At Detroit Airport Came From Spirit Airlines Passenger Who Missed Their Flight
Hey, remember that bomb threat at the Detroit airport last week? The one that we were pretty sure was fake after an inspection team didn't find anything, after forcing everyone off the Spirit Airlines plane? Turns out, authorities believe they've caught the person responsible, it really was fake and the reason they gave for calling in the bomb threat is going to make you want to repeatedly slam your head on your desk until you can't see straight. Apparently, the Michigan man allegedly responsible was just mad he missed his flight, the Federal Bureau of Investigation alleges.
According to the FBI, the guy responsible is John Charles Robinson, a 23-year-old from Monroe, Michigan. Robinson was reportedly booked on Spirit Airlines Flight 2145 but missed his flight and was forced to rebook. That's when he allegedly decided to call in the bomb threat, saying, "I was calling about 2145... because I have information about that flight," "[T]here's gonna be someone who's gonna try to blow up the airport," and "[T]here's gonna be someone that's gonna try to blow up that flight, 2145." Robinson then gave a description of the alleged bomber before adding, "[T]hey're going to be carrying a bomb through the TSA," and, "[T]hey're still threatening to do it, they're still attempted to do it, they said it's not going to be able to be detected. Please don't let that flight board."
Technically, it did work in the sense that they immediately canceled the flight, but when Robinson showed up for his rebooked flight, the FBI arrested him.
Nasty consequences
Robinson has since been released on bond and will make his next court appearance on June 27. While everyone is considered innocent until proven guilty, it also sounds like the FBI has this case pretty much wrapped up, as ABC News reports that after authorities played the call back to Robinson, he "listened to the above-mentioned recording and confirmed he was the one that made the recorded phone call to Spirit Airlines." He "also stated that the phone number that called the bomb threat in to Spirit Airlines was his phone number (and had been for approximately 6 years), that the target cellular device was his device, and he gave written consent for a search of his device."
"Anyone who threatens to bomb an aircraft and endanger public safety will be swiftly investigated and brought to justice," Cheyvoryea Gibson, head of the FBI's Detroit Field Office, said in a statement. "The alleged bomb threat prompted a coordinated response by our FBI Detroit Joint Terrorism Task Force, in partnership with the Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department and the U.S. Federal Air Marshal Service, leading to the arrest of John Robinson as he attempted to board another flight at Detroit Metropolitan Airport. We remain committed to protecting the public and confronting those who seek to spread fear in our communities."
He currently faces charges of "use of a cellphone to threaten/maliciously convey false information concerning an attempt or alleged attempt to damage/destroy an airplane by means of an explosive" and providing "false information and hoaxes." While it appears to be his first offense, in addition to a fine of up to $5,000, he could also be looking at as much as five years in prison for the first charge. If convicted, he'll also forever be known as the moron who called in a bomb threat because he was so desperate to get on a Spirit Airlines flight.