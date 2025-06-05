Bomb Threat At Detroit Airport Forces Spirit Airlines Evacuation

Details are still scarce, but a bomb threat at Detroit Metro Airport on Thursday morning forced the evacuation of a Spirit Airlines flight that was headed to Los Angeles. The threat originally came in at about 7:00 a.m., leading authorities to contact law enforcement about "a potential security issue." Both the Wayne County Airport Authority and the Transportation Security Administration responded to the threat and attempted to figure out whether the bomb was real or not, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Without knowing whether there really was a bomb or not, agents decided to play it safe and evacuate the passengers, with the Wayne County Airport Authority telling Freep, "As a precaution, all passengers were safely deplaned and transported by bus to the Evans Terminal." They then had the plane taxi to "a remote location" where they inspected the plane and ultimately concluded there was no bomb. As an additional precaution, they also rescreened the passengers before letting them back on the plane.

"The safety of our Guests and Team Members is our top priority, and we are working to get our Guests to their destination as soon as possible," Spirit Airlines said in a statement.