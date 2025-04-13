Why Doesn't Dodge Race In NASCAR?

Way back in October 1999, Dodge reentered NASCAR's top series after 15 years in the wilderness with much fanfare. The company had slunk out of NASCAR in 1984 after years of decline — the last Dodge win had been in 1977, when Neil Bonnett beat Richard "The King" Petty at Ontario Motor Speedway — and most race fans figured that was the end of Dodge's illustrious racing history. Time makes fools of us all, however, and by the turn of the millennium, the boys at Dodge were tanned, rested, and ready to get back to racin'.

The house that John and Horace built had recruited no less a personage than former Jeff Gordon crew chief Ray Evernham to lead the new race team. Funding would come both from Dodge and the company's dealer network, and the effort would involve such luminaries as Roger Penske and Richard Petty. The excitement was nearly palpable, and Dodge entered the aughts with high hopes for its new racing endeavors.

Unfortunately for everyone involved, the honeymoon didn't last very long and Dodge exited NASCAR racing again in 2012, seemingly forever.