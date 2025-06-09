Cadillac Optiq-V Hits 60 In 3.5 Seconds In Case The Regular Optiq Is Too Slow For You

When we first drove the Cadillac Optiq, we were surprised how much we enjoyed it. It's more luxury-focused than sporty, and the younger buyers Cadillac targeted with the Optiq may be a lot older than what you consider "young," but it was incredibly comfortable, offered a nice interior and drove well. Its sub-six-second 0-60 time was also plenty quick for daily driving, but as we all know, more is always better. So if you like the idea of the Optiq but wish it had more power, there's finally an option for you — the 2026 Cadillac Optiq-V.

Instead of a dual-motor setup that makes 300 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque, you get a similar all-wheel-drive setup that makes 519 hp and 650 lb-ft. According to Cadillac, that's enough power to shoot the Optiq-V to 60 mph in only 3.5 seconds. You won't be hanging with Corvette ZR1 owners at the drag strip, but still, that's a seriously quick little crossover. Sadly, Cadillac did not say how quickly the Optiq-V runs the quarter-mile, presumably because it doesn't expect owners to actually race its latest electric crossover, but that doesn't mean it just made the Optiq-V more powerful.

According to Cadillac, this thing can corner, too, offering "tighter steering, enhanced suspension and [optional] summer-only tires," as well as standard Brembo front brakes that "provide consistent, fade-resistant performance during spirited driving." You get 21-inch wheels, too. Whether the Optiq-V is actually fun to drive or just quick in a straight line still remains to be seen, but hey, that's what the media drive is for.